Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

