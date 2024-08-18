Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.30

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $17.34. Manchester United shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 187,160 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,234,000 after buying an additional 2,700,337 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $17,527,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Manchester United by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

