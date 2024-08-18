Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.90. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

