Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,548.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,533.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.