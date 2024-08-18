Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Mayville Engineering worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $147,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEC. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of MEC opened at $19.52 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

