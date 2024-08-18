McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

