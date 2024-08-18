Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.54 and traded as high as C$13.62. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 16,645 shares.

DR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.56. The stock has a market cap of C$321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

