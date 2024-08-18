Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 57,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $527.42 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

