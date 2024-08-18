Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.