Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.85. 222,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 226,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
MTAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
