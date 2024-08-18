Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

