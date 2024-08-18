Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $169.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.