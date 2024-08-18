Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,485 shares of company stock worth $13,165,223. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

