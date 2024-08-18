Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,819,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

