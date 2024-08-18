Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $184.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

