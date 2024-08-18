Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,686 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

