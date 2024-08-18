Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,421,384. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

