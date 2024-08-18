Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $41,413,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 5,256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after buying an additional 600,866 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 355,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

