Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 777 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

