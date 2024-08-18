Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 142,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

