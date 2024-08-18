Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

