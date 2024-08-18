Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $714.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.57 and a 200-day moving average of $675.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

