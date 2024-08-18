Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

