Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.92

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $19.03. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

