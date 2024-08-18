Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

