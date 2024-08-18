Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 81.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.