Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.