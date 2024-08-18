Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

ONB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.