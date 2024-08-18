National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8,101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG opened at $64.43 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

