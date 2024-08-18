NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Trading Down 2%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 45,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 44,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

