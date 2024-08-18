Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 2,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

