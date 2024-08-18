Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 4,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Nocera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.71%.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

