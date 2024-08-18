Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

NOC stock opened at $506.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $507.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

