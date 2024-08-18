Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Nuvei has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nuvei to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuvei

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.