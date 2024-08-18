OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

