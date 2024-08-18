Old Port Advisors Acquires 110 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

