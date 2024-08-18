OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Trading 0.8% Higher

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 157,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,974,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

OneMedNet Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of OneMedNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

