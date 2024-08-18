Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

