Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

