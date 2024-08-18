Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

