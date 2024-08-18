PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PDD by 68.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $149.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

