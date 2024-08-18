Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $991.58

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 991.58 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,049 ($13.39). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,044.50 ($13.34), with a volume of 774,003 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.94) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.41) to GBX 1,052 ($13.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 992.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,600.00%.

In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,816.84). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

