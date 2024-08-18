Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.07 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.46). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 773,953 shares traded.
Pendragon Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of £618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
