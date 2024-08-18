PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.