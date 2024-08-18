Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4,555.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

