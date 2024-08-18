PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Trading Down 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 5,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.53% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

