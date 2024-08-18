Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 171,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 164,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative net margin of 113.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

