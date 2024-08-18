Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CSCO opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.