Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,977.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,691.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,631.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,999.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

