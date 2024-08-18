Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

